NAMES IN HOUSING NEWS

Thomas J. Kulwicki has been appointed director of training and recruitment for M.J. Peterson Real Estate.

Kulwicki started his career at Peterson ten years ago as a rental agent; he then transferred to real estate sales with the company's Tonawanda office. He was appointed sales manager of the newly-opened Amherst office in 1984.

He has served as a management consultant for Century 21 of New York, traveling throughout the Northeast training and recruiting people for the real estate profession. Recently he was named president of a newly-formed local real estate company responsible for the hiring and training of the sales force, as well as the day-to-day management operations.

Barbara Neureuter, president of Coldwell Banker Neureuter Real Estate, recently accepted the "How Proudly We Hail Award" from Ron Tills, president of the Exchange Club Southtowns for the office's promotion of the American flag on July 4.

The award is given to an individual or organization which exemplifies the American flag or does something to promote it. Sales agents from Ms. Neureuter's office placed flags on front lawns in several communities.

"The community has been supportive to our flag planting," said Mrs. Neureuter. "We are very proud to receive this honor from the Exchange Club."

The firm began the 4th of July flag planting tradition three years ago in the Hamburg area and has expanded the number of communities, especially to Amherst with the opening of its newest branch office on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Tills noted that this is the first award given this year.