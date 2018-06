Thomas V. Kean, 77, a carpenter in the Buffalo area for many years, died Friday (Sept. 20, 1991) in Ajijac, Mexico.

Kean, who had retired to Ajijac, attended Hobart College and Duke University. He moved from Buffalo about 15 years ago, first living in St. Augustine, Fla., and then moving to Mexico.

Surviving are two brothers, James of Amherst and Russell of Arlington, Va.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.