WOMEN'S HEALTH ISSUES DESERVE MORE RESEARCH

Too many women are dying. This year alone, more women will lose their lives to cancer than all Americans who died in the Vietnam war.

In the time it takes to read this letter, another woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Every 12 minutes another woman will die of the disease. In 1991, there will be 15,300 new cases diagnosed in this state.

This problem will not go away by itself. We must become active in our communities to enable our collective voices to be heard. We must no longer stand by and watch our mothers, sisters and daughters dying, when clearly, we as women are not being fairly treated when the research dollars are allocated.

Our elected officials must make the cure for breast cancer a national priority by increasing funds for women's health research.

MOIRA MOLDENHAUER

Grand Island