GNP SHRINKS BY 0.5%

The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.5 percent annual rate between April and June, the Commerce Department said today in a second and final revision of second-quarter performance that showed a steeper slide than expected.

The department said a month ago that the nation's gross national product contracted at a slim 0.1 percent rate in the second quarter instead of growing at a 0.4 percent rate as it initially estimated in July.

The revision downward was sharper than forecast by Wall Street economists, who had anticipated a 0.2 percent rate of contraction, and means the economy was starting the final six months of the year at a lower point than thought.

It marked a third straight quarter in which the country's total output of goods and services shrank since the recession began in mid-1990.

The GNP fell at a 1.6 percent annual rate in the final three months of 1990 and a 2.8 percent rate in the first three months this year.

The White House and many private economists have said they believe the recession ended in the second quarter and that a modest recovery has begun but that it is much weaker than after previous recessions.

The department said the main reasons for the revisions in the GNP were a sharper reduction in inventories, which means sales were being made from existing stocks rather than from new production. Government purchases of goods and services also were less than thought a month ago.

On the positive side, business investment was revised to show an increase from first-quarter levels instead of a decrease as the government reported last month.

But the department also reported corporate profits after taxes for the second quarter dropped to a revised annual rate of $160.6 billion from $166.4 billion in the first quarter instead of $163.7 billion reported a month ago.