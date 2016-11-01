MONROE DEMOCRATIC CHIEF SPEAKS ON ROLE OF WOMEN

How women can succeed in the male-dominated world of politics was discussed during Tuesday's Batavia Rotary Club meeting by the first woman to head the Monroe County Democratic Party.

Fran Weisberg of Rochester told how she and a progressive reform group reshaped the county's Democratic Party and helped elect U.S. Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, D-Fairport, and Monroe County Executive Thomas R. Frey.

Ms. Weisberg, who became party chairwoman in 1986, stressed the need to persuade businessmen to "treat politics as business."

"If one party's bottom line is good, you give to that party. If not, you support the opponents," she advised.

She said that to combat the public's cynicism over politics there must be a "collective response to get involved and change the image of politics."

Ms. Weisberg was the first woman to head a major party in any of New York's large counties. She said that in 1986, Ms. Slaughter was the only representative in the nation to win election with a campaign run by a woman, defeating Republican incumbent Fred C. Eckert in a largely GOP district.

Before becoming executive director of the party in 1985, Ms. Weisberg was involved in several consumer advocacy groups, including one that in the 1970s fought for public ownership of utility

companies.