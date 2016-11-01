MIKULEC RECEIVES AWARD FROM ST. JOSEPH HOSPITAL

The St. Joseph Hospital Foundation presented its Caritas Award Tuesday evening to Anthony L. Mikulec of Amherst, a trustee emeritus of the hospital.

Mikulec, president of Osgood Machinery Inc. of Cheektowaga, was honored at the first annual Caritas Award Dinner in the courtyard of the Radisson Hotel in Cheektowaga.

Caritas is Latin for charity, and Mikulec was honored for his years of work going back to the 1950s, when he helped the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph raise $1.5 million to construct the hospital in Cheektowaga. He served twice as president of the board and has had several terms on the long-range planning committee.