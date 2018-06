The annual fall bazaar of the Helping Hands organization of Marine Drive Apartments will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Flagstaff Building community room in Marine Drive Apartments across from Memorial Auditorium near the Buffalo Naval and Serviceman's Park.

The bazaar will include baked goods, jewelry, knit and crocheted articles, trash and treasures and Christmas ornaments.