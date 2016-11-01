AURORA HISTORICAL SOCIETY TO MARK 40TH ANNIVERSARY
The Aurora Historical Society will celebrate its 40th anniversary during ceremonies at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Aurora Town Hall. The public is
invited.
A number of people who have been active in the organization will give presentations concerning its accomplishments since it was founded
in 1951.
The event is planned as both a celebration and an opportunity for the community to learn about the society, according to board member Bruce F. Bland.
