MRS. STORR

Marla Spancic, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. Spancic of Boston, was married to William R. Storr Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William R. Storr of Niagara Falls, at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.

The Rev. Eugene P. Ulrich performed the ceremony, preceding a reception in Holiday Inn, Grand Island. After traveling to Aruba, the newly married couple will be at home in Kenmore.

A graduate of Tonawanda High School and Mercyhurst College, the bride is a senior data analyst at Marine Midland Bank. The bridegroom, director of management information systems for Perry Ice Cream, is a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and Plattsburgh State College and is working for a master of business administration degree in Niagara University.