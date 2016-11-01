MRS. HOFER

Abiding Savior Lutheran Church of North Tonawanda was the setting Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the wedding of Rachelle Beth Knisley and Matthew Richard Hofer.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Knisley of Buffalo and the bridegroom is the son of Richard Hofer of Narrowsberg and the late Edith Hofer. A reception was given in Adams Fire Company hall. The couple will be at home in Lookout, Pa.

The bride is a graduate of Morrisville State Agricultural and Technical College and State University College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse. The bridegroom, a Morrisville Tech graduate, operates a saw mill.