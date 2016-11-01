STATE LOSES 15,800 JOBS IN MONTH

New York state lost 15,800 jobs in August, the state Labor Department reported Friday.

The month-to-month job loss was nearly 10 times higher than the average July-to-August job loss of 1,600 jobs over the last five years.

The state also lost 185,900 non-farm jobs, or 2.3 percent, from August 1990 to last month, the agency said. That's the largest August-to-August job loss since 1974-75.

Construction jobs were down 10.5 percent from last year, the largest loss of the major employment categories. Federal government jobs were down 5.4 percent, while state government jobs were down 4.5 percent.