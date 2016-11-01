Services for Jessie A. Betts, 78, of Ridge Road, who formerly operated Betts Farm Fruit Stand for several years, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home, 38 State St. Burial will be in Hartland Central Cemetery.

The former Jessie A. Lilburn died Thursday (Sept. 19, 1991) at her home.

She was a member of the Hartland Baptist Church and the former Crickets Home Bureau.

Surviving are her husband, C. LaVerne Betts; a son, G. David of Middleport; three daughters, Kittie Boyd of Hartland, Becky Nutty of Buffalo and Sally Berry of Gasport; 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.