CENTURY 21 VISION STATEMENT

"The real estate industry of the 1990s will be driven by a 'consumer service culture' and the Century 21 system will lead this evolutionary process.

The Century 21 system, in all of its operations, will epitomize not only professional real estate knowledge, but a dedication to honesty, integrity, and responsiveness to every customer whom we have the privilege of serving.

This 'service culture' will be promoted, integrated, and expected throughout every level of our system and no deviation from this high ideal will be accepted.

Our customers deserve, and will receive, the finest service ever offered by any real estate organization."