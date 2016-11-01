THE WATER'S LOUSY, THE BEER'S A BROUHAHA, BUT STRESS IS NO PROBLEM

THE PRICE of a long, warm summer is being exacted at the end of our faucets.

As you may have noticed, the clear stuff coming out of the tap lately smells bad and tastes foul.

The problem: microscopic algae in Lake Erie.

The warmer and sunnier the summer, the better the algae grows. The more algae in the water, the worse it tastes.

Not helping matters is the zebra mussel. Lake Erie's newest resident filters out organisms, making the water clearer, allowing more sunlight to penetrate, which helps the algae to bloom.

"Once the weather gets cooler, the taste will improve," said John Kociela of the Erie County Health Department. "There's no safety problem; it's more of an aesthetic thing."

In that case, here's one vote for aesthetics. See you at the bottled-water counter.

According to a joke making the rounds, some folks in South Buffalo think Jimmy Griffin won last week's primary. After all, the mayor says you can't believe what you read in The News.

At the risk of injecting some sense into this East Aurora football fiasco, a season's suspension from the team is a heavy price to pay for downing a few beers.

Unfortunately, smoking and drinking are rites of passage for many teen-agers, particularly jocks. Most of those suspended won't play college football, so they'll be denied a huge part of an experience many players remember for a lifetime. If a season's banishment were slapped on every player who allowed alcohol to touch his lips, one suspects most schools would have trouble fielding a team.

True, many jocks get privileged treatment in high school and beyond. And discipline, in the right doses, is a good thing. But when the punishment exceeds the crime, it just breeds resentment against authority. If the young men were suspended for, say, a game or two, this whole mess would have been avoided.

It Could Be Worse Department, Tax Division: Californians are now subjected to an 8 percent snack tax. All items regarded as snacks are taxed; those regarded as "real" food aren't. Which raises the question: What's a snack?

As defined by California lawmakers, Cheez-Its are snacks, but Saltines aren't. A brownie is; a doughnut isn't. A muffin isn't, but a cupcake is. Granola bars are; granola cereal isn't. Chocolate chips aren't, but chocolate chip cookies are.

And you thought New York was a confusing place.

In case you missed it, Patrick (Eddie on "The Munsters") Lilley recently was found guilty of assaulting a limousine driver. He joins a list of former child stars gone wrong that includes Danny ("The Partridge Family") Bonaduce (assault), Todd ("Diff'rent Strokes") Bridges (drugs, assault), Dana ("Diff'rent Strokes" again) Plato (armed robbery), Anissa (Buffy on "Family Affair") Jones (drugs) and Lauren ("Father Knows Best") Chapin (prostitution).

All of which prompts this thought: Why not get a head start on things and put out an APB for Alyssa Milano ("Who's the Boss?"), Macaulay Culkin ("Home Alone"), Fred Savage ("The Wonder Years") and other contemporary TV/movie tykes? Charge them with being future threats to society.

Perhaps the authorities could build some sort of Young Celebrity Detention Camp. Just as a precautionary measure. Who knows, acting now might prevent their future degeneration. Truth is, it's time we Just Say No to child stars. For the good of us all.

Gotta hand it to the mayor. He lambastes Gorski for doing commercials about his father and with his kids, then runs an ad in which his wife tells us what a great guy he is. Is Griffin allowed some sort of family-use waiver that doesn't apply to anybody else?

Hate to see it when people can't distinguish between tawdry, sex-soaked escort services and legitimate mental health professionals.

We speak, of course, in support of Solid Gold Escorts, one of the establishments featured on the ad page that moved

NYNEX to recall 58,000 new phone books.

Whereas the other places advertised such obviously sleazy services as "private lingerie modeling" and "warm cream body rubs," Solid Gold obviously exists on a higher plane. Its ad offers "stress counseling," surely the type of thing many of us harried professionals could use at the end of a hard day. Pity when legitimate health professionals get lumped with a bad crowd. Our sympathies to the hard-working, conscientious folks at Solid Gold.