Clement F. Smatana, 63, of Garden Street died Thursday (Aug. 29, 1991) in Lockport Memorial Hospital.

For the past nine years, he was building and groundskeeper for St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He previously worked at the former United Board & Carton Co. and the Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors Corp.

Survivors include his wife, Veronica R.; a son, Guy A.; a daughter, Roxanne Jacobs of Gasport; two brothers, Edward of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and Richard of Northfield, Ohio; two sisters, Mary DeVay of Braddock, Pa., and Irene of Coral, Pa., and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph's Church, 391 Market St. Prayers will be said at 9:30 in the Gaul Funeral Home, 263 East Ave. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery.