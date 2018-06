St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church will hold a parish carnival Sept. 13, 14 and 15 on the parish grounds at 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.

The carnival will feature a ride midway, games and food daily and a Chiavetta's chicken barbecue Sept. 15.

There will be live music in the beer tent from 7 to 11 p.m. each day and a disc jockey from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15.