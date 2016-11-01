DARIEN LAKE PARK ADDING FOUR WEEKENDS TO SEASON

Darien Lake Theme Park & Camping Resort will break a 10-year tradition and remain open past Labor Day until Sept. 29, extending its season for four more weekends.

"We've been hemming and hawing about extending the season for some time. But we decided that now is the time to take the risk," said Barbara A. Harrington, spokeswoman for Darien Lake.

Operators of several upstate New York tourists meccas and the hostelries and restaurants around them have extended their season later or opened earlier in recent times, said Bern Rotman, spokesman for "I Love New York," the state's tourism program. The program is a division of the state Department of Economic Development in Albany.

About 20 percent -- $1.6 billion -- of the tourism purse for upstate New York is made during September and October, Rotman said.

The industry has changed schedules to accommodate today's two-income families, who tend to take shorter, more frequent vacations at non-traditional periods of the year, he said. And the fall foliage in many upstate New York areas is a key attraction for many tourists, he added.

"According to our national literature that certainly seems to be the trend," said Mary E. Summers, spokeswoman for the Greater Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau. "People are taking more frequent three-day trips and long weekends rather than one- or two-week vacations."

Darien Lake has noticed the trend and stretched its season to accommodate families vacationing closer to home, visitors from outside the trade area who are spending nights on the campgrounds and those who just could not find the time to visit during the regular season, Ms. Harrington said.

The park has noticed an increase in visitors from as far away as Albany and Canada who tend to spend a night or two at the campgrounds and consequently spend more than Western New York residents on a six-hour trip.

The extension could bring in an additional 50,000 to 60,000 visitors, Ms. Harrington said. The park entertained 1.3 million visitors in 1990, according to a national survey in an amusement business trade publication.

The park has added more recreational vehicles and plans to hire 150 additional workers for the longer season. The employee base this year was 2,200 workers.