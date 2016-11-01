2 WOMEN CHARGED IN THEFT AND USE OF CREDIT CARD

Town of Hamburg police arrested two Buffalo women Wednesday night after accusing one of them of trying to buy a $671 ring set with a credit card stolen earlier in the evening.

At about 8 p.m., Officers John Conlon and Stephen Mikac of the Street Crimes Unit observed two women entering the McKinley Mall who seemed to match the descriptions of suspects who had stolen a wallet at the Super Duper store on Lake Avenue.

Police later accused one of the suspects, Ann M. Mance, 31, of Moselle Street, of trying to buy the ring set from Jaccard's Jewelers. She was charged with grand larceny, forgery and petit larceny, police said.

After searching the mall, the officers charged Rhonda Davis, 28, of Bickford Avenue with grand larceny.

Conlon, Mikac and Lt. William Lickfield later determined that the two suspects were driving a stolen car and charged them with unauthorized use of a vehicle.