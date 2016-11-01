FALLS MAN HELD FOR JURY IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

City Judge John Mariano Tuesday ordered Dana L. Dolson, 25, of 1502 Ontario Ave. held for grand jury action on charges of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a drive-by shooting last week.

Dolson was arrested Thursday in the shooting of William Strope near Strope's Pierce Avenue home. Dolson's car was stopped a short distance from the shooting by Officer Laurel Sheehan, who reported finding a quantity of crack cocaine inside the car.

Dolson is accused of firing a .25-caliber automatic handgun out the car window after an exchange of words with Strope, police said.

Mariano revoked Dolson's $10,000 bail and sent him to the Niagara County Jail.

Assistant District Attorney Robert Graf said bail would have to be set in county court. Graf also said charges of possession of a controlled substance and four traffic violations against Dolson would be handled later in City Court.