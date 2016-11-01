CH. 2 IS DROPPING NOON NEWS; WGR LOSES GROUND TO WBEN

CATCHING UP on the headlines:

Channel 2, Your 23-Hour News Station: That could be the slogan now that WGRZ-TV has decided to abandon its noon newscast, a move that has been rumored for months.

It is the second newscast dropped this year by the so-called 24-Hour News station. It dropped its 6:30 a.m. newscast last spring. I hope Carol Kaplan doesn't get a complex about this. The capable anchor was involved in both shows.

The recently arrived July ratings books give ample reason for the move.

At noon, Channel 2 was getting about one-third to one-fifth the audience that Channel 4 and Channel 7 were getting.

The July books, considered the least important sweeps period, saw few changes from May. In Arbitron, Channel 4 wins at noon, but Channel 7 is the victor at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. In Nielsen, Channel 7 wins at noon, 5, 6 and 11 p.m., with its 11 p.m. win by a slim one share point over Channel 4.

Channel 2 remains third in all time slots, except 5 p.m., where Channel 4 hasn't competed. Once the dominant 5 p.m. newscast, Channel 2 now is losing to Channel 7 there.

In a few weeks, Channel 4 joins the 5 p.m. news war. It actually has been doing quite well with reruns of "Night Court," finishing a close second to Channel 2 in July's Arbitron rating. The comedy gets a 20 share, one point lower than Channel 2. WIVB now has to hope it will keep most of those entertainment-oriented viewers, viewers who may bounce over to cable.

Will Bills Come to WGR-AM's Rescue?: After gaining ground on AM rival WBEN-AM in the spring ratings book, WGR has fallen back in the latest Arbitrend monthly report for May, June and July.

WYRK-FM remains No. 1 in the audience ages 12 and over with a 12.0 share, with WKSE-FM (8.1), WBEN (7.9) and WGR-FM (7.5) following. WGR-AM fell to No. 11 with a 3.6 share, down from the 4.8 it had a month earlier. The reason? No, not the departure of afternoon talk host Paul Lyle. This trend drops the month of April -- which included the Buffalo Sabres playoff games -- and adds July.

WBEN held a 7.2 to 4.8 edge in the spring and it is now ahead 7.9 to 3.6. In the key age 25 to 54 demographic, WBEN now wins 5.5 to 3.7 after the two stations tied in the spring.

The additions of the Bills games, as well as morning host Tom Bauerle and Jay R. Gach should help WGR now.

Tasker for Kelly: After losing Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly to Channel 2, WKBW-TV has signed Steve Tasker to take over as host of its Saturday night "Bills Scoreboard" show. Tasker is often seen as a substitute co-host on Channel 7's "AM Buffalo." Unlike Kelly, who has to work on his TV act, Tasker is a broadcasting natural.

Sources say that Channel 7 balked at renewing Kelly's show when his representative, Roger Trevino, asked for the station's air time for free and proposed the station share any advertising revenue it received.

It is not known if Channel 2 agreed to the same proposal, but it is known that WGRZ is looking to reduce costs. Channel 2 paid Kelly $3,500 a show a few years back, but that was for a prime-time show and it was before the economy went into the dumper.

It is very unlikely that Kelly will make anywhere near that now for his TV exercise. More likely, he is using this show as a vehicle to improve his broadcasting skills for life after football. He was believed to have received about $1,000 per show from Channel 7, plus some shared advertising revenue.

Edwards, McCombs Take Cuts: Speaking of pay cuts, sources confirm that Channel 7 management has declined to renew the personal services contracts of anchor Ann Edwards and reporter Mary McCombs. Both can stay and make union contract wages, believed to be in the $25,000 to $30,000 range. That would mean they may take pay cuts as high as 50 percent unless new General Manager Paul Cassidy decides to renegotiate with them.

Edwards' pay cut is more astonishing because the 6 a.m. newscast that she anchors with Mike Randall receives a 4 rating rating and 69 share, which means 69 percent of the people who have their TV on are watching her.

No Excuses: Spotted before I went on vacation. In its report on ailing NBC Sports announcer Paul Maguire, Channel 7 spelled his name McGuire in a graphic. That is inexcusable, especially since Maguire has done so many preseason games for Channel 7.

Famous Last Words: When I returned home from vacation, I decided to look at the tape of the Bills-Green Bay Packers game to see how Jim Kelly was injured.

Before seeing the injury, I heard CBS commentator John Madden say, "With that offensive line of the Buffalo Bills, I don't think (Kelly) is going to get hit much." Kelly was hurt a few plays later.