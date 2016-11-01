TROUBLE HAUNTS EAST SIDE NEIGHBORHOOD

Twelve hours after machine gun fire raked her East Side neighborhood, Sarah Bonner sat on the front stoop as she does nearly every day.

The shots at 3:15 a.m. Saturday woke her up, but they did not rouse her from bed. They were fired from a car at a departing crowd from Le Club Etcetera at Genesee and LaTour streets, police said.

Eric Morris of 82 Girard Place was listed in serious condition Saturday night in Erie County Medical Center.

"If I would come out here every time I hear a noise, I'd be out here all night," Ms. Bonner said, and then she laughed.

"I get angry sometimes because of the noise outside the bar," said the mother of five. "If they could control them and keep them inside, it would be OK. The owner doesn't bother me; he never did."

People in the neighborhood keep to themselves, Ms. Bonner said, and she is a good example. She has lived on LaTour for 20 years, and doesn't know any of her neighbors' names.

"I don't bother people cause everybody's left here but me. This used to be the nicest neighborhood."

Ms. Bonner spotted an empty potato chip bag on her lawn and got down from the stoop to pick it up.

She had a heart attack two weeks ago and was just released from the hospital last Sunday. She is under doctor's orders to rest in preparation for her second heart surgery.

She has seen so much from her stoop that almost nothing seems to surprise her anymore.

Last year, she remembered, a young boy visited her. He wore a jacket, which she thought was strange because it was so warm outside.

"He opened it up," she recalled, "and he was hiding an Uzi under it."

Across the street, she has seen prostitutes standing in the doorways.

Last winter her front windows were shot out and she called the police. But no more.

"If the kids knew I called the cops -- and I used to, but not anymore -- they'd burn my house down," she said.

Rikki Tatum, 22, works at Le Club Etcetera. He wasn't there at the time of the shooting, but heard about it. Like Ms. Bonner, he has learned the gunfire drill.

"If I were here last night and heard those shots, the last thing I would do is come out looking," he said. "I'd be as far away as I could."