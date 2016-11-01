SALOMON SHIFTS TO CRISIS MODE TO BEAT SCANDAL

Scandal-rocked Wall Street powerhouse Salomon Inc. is moving to alleviate investors' fears by putting into place a contingency financing plan and bidding aggressively for new business, analysts say.

Under new leadership, the brokerage firm, which has been badly shaken by revelations that it broke the rules at several auctions of Treasury securities, has begun using a backup financing plan developed for times of crisis.

A week ago, Nebraska investor Warren Buffett, Salomon's biggest stockholder, was installed as interim chairman after the firm's three top executives, including chief executive John Gutfreund, stepped down in disgrace.

Under the 60-day plan, the firm is relying on repurchase agreements to raise money for its day-to-day operations rather than the commercial paper it usually uses. The repos, as they are known, cost slightly more but are backed by Treasury securities, which makes them easier to use.

Salomon officials also are pushing hard for new business, which may help offset losses caused by the decision of several customers to suspend any dealings with the firm because of the scandal.

The firm recently has been bidding aggressively for the right to underwrite stock and bond offerings from major companies and is said to be considering re-entering the municipal bond underwriting market, which it left in 1987.

A spokesman for the company's British office said Salomon also would defend its role as an underwriter of a planned $8.5 billion offering of stock in British Telecom.

"This is a very prestigious piece of business and we want to keep it," the spokesman said.

Speculation has surfaced in the debt market that Salomon may have problems raising long-term financing, but brokerage analysts downplayed that possibility.

"People are quite off base to think that Salomon is in financial trouble," said brokerage analyst Perrin Long of First of Michigan Corp.

Salomon does face a raft of class-action lawsuits from angry investors and stockholders -- three more were filed Friday -- and the firm could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars.

But Salomon's capital position is strong, analysts say. When ranked by assets, Salomon is one of the biggest financial service companies in the country, with more than $109 billion as of year-end 1990.