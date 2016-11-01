MASSIVE GRANITE TOWERS DOMINATE NEW FOUNTAIN

BUFFALO -- if you hadn't noticed -- isn't exactly Rome, Italy.

So, anyone setting out to design a fountain here has to take into account "catch 32" -- the fact that water freezes. The grim truth is, half the year any Buffalo fountain will not be a fountain at all, but a cold, inert snow-laden lump.

"It has to look nice even when its turned off," says Stuart Dawson, an old hand at figuring out how to make inert, snow-laden lumps into things of beauty.

Dawson, of the Massachusetts architectural firm Sasaki Associates, is a landscape architect of wide reputation both here and abroad. He has designed fountains across the nation and knows well the special practical and aesthetic demands of wintry climates.

His latest design is for Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo. This $4.5 million project is the centerpiece of the Main-Genesee redevelopment project, a $200 million complex that includes Key Towers, Norstar Bank Building, the Buffalo Hyatt Regency, Goldome Centre and the Augspurger Ramp.

For Fountain Plaza Dawson has designed two granite towers separated vertically by glass block illuminated from within. Last week the massive stones of the towers were set in place and the rudimentary silhouette of the fountain emerged. The towers rise 30 feet from the center of a circular pool that sits at the south end of what will be a flag pole-lined ice skating rink larger than the one at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

From Dawsan's viewpoint the fountain had to head skyward. No low-lying, lawn sprinkler of a fountain for him.

"The Buffalo skyline is made up of exuberant monuments. Take the Niagara Mohawk building for instance. Buildings like these tell the city's history," Dawson says. "For that reason I wanted the fountain to be vertical; I wanted it to echo places like the lighthouse in the harbor. That's one of the wonderful structures of the city."

"In the '70s buildings were horizontal," he continued. "That kind of structure lacks fireworks. The fountain will be more ascending, dynamic structure with water falling 25 feet over pink and a black granite."

As in any fountain worthy of the name the water itself will be an important part of the drama.

"There will be mist-producing jets," Dawson explains. "They will form a hovering fog, which will be lit from below. Something like an inside-out effect will happen at night. During the day we're hoping for rainbows."

Surrounding the pool will be "a necklace of flowering pear trees," as Dawson describes it. "And the trees along Main Street will extend the line."

But when winter comes, Dawson believes, the drama of the fountain will not fade. He says that the rough cut surfaces of the stone will catch the snow in random patterns. The great mass of stone will contrast with the lightness of the snow. "To have the snow fall on something like this should be a remarkable sight."

Dawson took great care in the selection of the granite blocks. The site is encircled by massive buildings -- the Norstar Building on the fountain end, the new green-capped Key Towers to the north and Goldome Centre across the way. He wanted to find particularly massive blocks that wouldn't be easily diminished by the imposing architecture of the setting.

The stones had to be simply shaped. They had to look somewhat unrefined, like they had been roughly cut and pulled from the earth. And they had to have visible mass (a quality easily achieved in stones that weigh together a whopping 250 tons).

Dawson, along with Buffalo Art Commission Director David More, went directly to quarries in South Dakota and Minnesota in quest of the perfect blocks. For the contrast they provided, two types were finally chosen: a pink Carnellian granite -- a stone that shows its colors best when wet -- and a Charcoal granite of near black hue.

"They could have wound up as headstones," says Dawson. "We saved them from that fate."

Notably, Fountain Plaza is one recent city project that has not been radically revised -- or dumped entirely -- during the course of its implementation.

"This one is coming about exactly as it was planned 11 years ago," says Will Clarkson, chairman of the Main-Genesee Urban Design Task Group. Clarkson says the conceptual work was done in 1981-82. Back then there was a fountain and ice rink in the plans, and that's what is being built today.

Artistic decisions evolved, of course. "Stylistically, we went through the entire Classical Renaissance," Dawson says. "Finally we chose stone and a less literal, but no less poetic, approach."

From the start the project was seen as a chance to integrate various architectural approaches into something like an architectural whole. Plaza architects Sasaki Associates, along with Fontanese, Folts, Aubrecht of East Aurora, consulted with the building architects when it was possible.

"These are individual buildings, but we wanted them to relate to one another," says Clarkson. "The Main-Genesee Design Group had the difficult task of asking Citicom to consult about the exterior of Key Towers. I think it turned out good in itself and as part of these three buildings."

Clarkson has the highest praise for the decision to form a private/public committee within the Buffalo Urban Renewal agency. That committee, the Main-Genesee Urban Design Task Group, was able to represent the city to developers, architects and contractors. There were the long dry years of the '80s when no developer could be found to take on such an ambitious project. But eventually in 1988, Citicom (now Dev-con Associates) came forward to get the project underway.

And at the moment all is moving along at a good pace toward a conclusion. The main construction of the rink is complete and the fountain will be finished by fall. All should be ready for a Nov. 2 opening, just in time for an early launch of the ice skating season.