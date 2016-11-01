CROCHET ROSES ON A DINNER FORK FOR FAVORS, BOUQUETS OR CORSAGES

Clara Squire of Lackawanna writes: "Could you please tell me if you have a pattern to crochet a rose using a plastic fork and yarn? These are about the size of a nickel when finished and are very pretty in a bouquet.

"You weave the yarn on a fork, but I don't know how to finish this so it stays in a bud."

We can help you with this request. The directions are not very difficult, but practice makes perfect. Once complete, these flowers can be used for favors, small gift bouquets, package decorations or corsages.

Supplies needed are a table fork (better than plastic) and some 4-ply worsted yarn in the color of your choice.

Start by cutting an 8-inch piece of yarn the same color as the flower you're going to make. Place this piece of yarn in center tine of fork.

With remaining yarn, start by holding end against fork handle and weave in and out of tines until fork is full. Keep yarn pushed down on the fork firmly but not tightly.

Cut yarn and hold end of fork with fingers. Push down, take the two loose ends of 8-inch strip inserted and tie once around all the strands. Pull all up and off the fork, and immediately pull the tie tighter and tie once again. Trim off extra yarn, but not the 8-inch piece, which becomes the stem.

Shape with the fingers and your flower is complete. For a larger flower, you can use a large serving fork and heavier yarn.

To make a corsage, you'll need one long pipe cleaner, a large bow and some leaves. Twist the bottom of the pipe cleaner around a pencil two or three times, attach leaves to pipe cleaner just above the twist and tie together 10 or 12 times of the yarn flowers and attach on top of the leaves in several places so they don't flop. Attach bow on the pipe cleaner above the flowers; twist the tip end of the pipe cleaner the same as bottom. For special occasions, you can add small ornaments.

The pipe cleaner should correspond in color with the corsage.

Knitted yule bells

"I have misplaced directions for knitting little Christmas bells," writes a Marilla reader. "These are nice for trimming packages as well as the tree."

The size of the bells can be varied, depending on your choice of needle size and yarn. You can make tiny ones for decorating gifts or making corsages by using fine yarn and size 2 or size 3 needles. For bells a little larger, try size 7 or size 8 needles and knitting worsted-weight yarn.

To make the little bells, cast on 14 stitches. For the first row, knit 10 stitches and purl the last 4 stitches.

Row 2, which is the right side of your work, is made by simply knitting every stitch. Repeat these two rows until you have 22 ridges, ending with a knit row.

Bind off all stitches, leaving about a 12-inch strand of yarn after binding off the last stitch. Thread this strand of yarn into a tapestry or yarn needle and sew together the cast-on and bound-off edges.

You will see that you have a border of stockinette stitch on one end. This is the bottom of the bell. At the other end or top of bell, run your threaded tapestry needle through every stitch, drawing it tight. Fasten off. Tie in a little jingle bell for a clapper if you wish.

Canning jar labels

If you're planning on canning this season, why not let the children help with this homemade project? On the next rainy or nothing-special-to-do day, let them make labels for the canning jars.

With lightweight white paper have them draw a tomato, peach, pear, etc. Color in the matching fruit color with crayons, but leave a band of white across the center for the date and other information.

When the jars are ready for storing, date, paste or tape on the labels.

Crocheted pixie elf

Dorothy Esene of Buffalo is looking for a crocheted pixie elf that uses a 2-by-2 1/2 -inch elf face. It has spiral arms and legs. If anyone can help with these directions, please send them to Craft Exchange, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240.