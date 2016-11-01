CIMINELLI RANKED 60TH BIGGEST

Buffalo-based Ciminelli-Cowper Co., Inc. is the 60th-largest construction management firm in the country, construction industry trade magazine Engineering News Record reports.

Ciminelli jumped 13 spots from its 1989 finish in ENR's annual Top 100 survey. Its total billings for construction management/project management services nearly doubled, jumping to $100 million in 1990 from $58 million.

Ciminelli-Cowper's ranking comes from good genes; its parent firm, Ciminelli Construction Co., Inc., was ranked the 102nd-largest general contractor in the U.S. in ENR's Top 400 survey.