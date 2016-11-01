ORDER THE MOVERS, GET THE KEYS

For some reason law schools don't teach the really important things involved in a real estate transaction.

Oh, we learn all about easements, encroachments, in rem, and all those wonderful things you have to have to assure your client quiet possession -- that no one will come along and say get off my land or pay me for that building after you have closed.

But we are never taught when to order the movers or where is that key to the house.

No statute or case gives the answer. The majority of the time the closing date in the contract is merely a target date and is often not met.

Therefore, before you do anything in reliance on it you would be wise to call your lawyer and try to get some idea of when you really will close -- but don't expect him or her to have the answer the day after you sign the contract. After all, he or she is a mere lawyer and not a seer.

To see into the future, you would have to know when all the contingencies in the contract will be satisfied. Chief of these is your ability to get the mortgage you asked for.

And you can't blame the lender when the mortgage application is incomplete or the information given doesn't check out, when the appraiser doesn't think the house is worth what you do, when the credit report is not as pristine as you thought it would be, or when the rate or product you have applied for is no longer available.

You would also have to know the state of the title held by the seller or what legal problems have to be solved before you can close. Just one example is where there is a private mortgage and the original holder of it has moved out of town to who knows where. Or the most recent common problem -- the easement running through your new living room is held by a company that is no longer in business so where do we get the release.

The mere fact that your seller didn't have these problems when they bought doesn't take into account things that have happened while they have been living there -- or that they were willing to gamble on things not happening that you are not.

Even if all this is accomplished without mishap, you must still rely on the willingness of your seller to move out when he said he would.

After all, he too has to have a place to live, and if his deal gets delayed for any of the above reasons -- or any others, like the new house he is building doesn't get finished when promised -- it is unlikely that you will meet the contract closing date.

Until all these things are resolved, no one can tell you when you are going to close so it is unwise to order movers, give your landlord notice, or any one of the other things dependent on the actual closing date.

Because the owner has all the liability for the house, the seller must be out on closing day and that is the first time the buyer has the legal right to enter it without the seller's permission .

Paragraph 8 of the standard contract allows the buyer to inspect the house, once, before the closing with all utilities on at sellers expense and, since most damage is noticed after moving, your lawyer will probably tell you to wait until just before the closing to do this.

Prior to that -- if you want to measure for drapes, or carpet, or show the property to your out-of-town parents, you must get the sellers permission. After all, it's still his castle until closing time.

As to when to get the insurance, wait until you actually receive your lender's commitment letter and then follow the insurance instructions in it to the letter, dotting every "i" and crossing every "t." More deals get aborted for the insurance being wrong than any other reason. Most agents will let you order the policy, but hold issuing it (so you don't have to pay extra) until the closing.

You notice keys have been left to last. That's because lawyers for the buyer have no control -- they are usually with the seller or real estate agent. Lawyers can stamp their feet and yell all they want but, for some reason, sellers don't usually attend closings and the seller's attorney can never seem to find them or only comes up with one.

It's probably because the cheapest insurance you will ever buy is to change the locks. Even if you were handed one hundred keys you can never be sure that one wasn't lost and ended up in undesirable hands.

Franklin Pack, senior partner of Pack, Hartman, Ball & Huckabone, P.C., is a real estate practitioner, lecturer and columnist.