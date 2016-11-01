MORTGAGE RATES DROP IN WEEK

Fixed-rate mortgages averaged 9.17 percent this week, the lowest rate in more than four years, according to a national survey released Friday by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

The rate, down from 9.19 percent last week, was the lowest since fixed-rate mortgages averaged 9.07 percent during the week ending March 27, 1987.

On one-year adjustable rate mortgages, lenders were asking an average initial rate of 7.03 percent, down from 7.05 percent last week and the lowest since Freddie Mac began tracking ARMs in 1984. The rates do not include add-on fees known as points.