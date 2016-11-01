REPORTERS' NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: It was Eleanor Roosevelt who noted that the surest way to make it hard for children "is to make it easy for them." . . .

C. CRET is the nom de plume used by David Manka of Buffalo, the chairman of the American Cryptogram Association convention to be held Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at the Buffalo Hyatt. Manka is hoping that as many as 60 cryptographers, puzzle fans, computer programmers, mathematicians, linguists and government agents with a common interest in uncovering hidden messages by cryptanalysis, or "code-breaking," will register.

"The decoding of secret messages has altered the course of history," Manka noted. "In one instance, it propelled us into World War I, and in another, it could have prevented Pearl Harbor. Now with the growth of computers and data encryption to protect confidential information stored on them, there is an increasing interest in the construction and destruction of cipher systems. As a hobby, cryptography provides the mental stimulation of chess, the puzzle fun of crosswords and an exercise of reasoning and logic."

Manka, who has a chemistry degree from Canisius College, a master's degree in chemical engineering from the University at Buffalo and is working on a graduate degree in computer science atUB, said the registration fee for the convention is $10, or free to new members who pay $15 annual dues, which include a year's subscription to "The Cryptogram." He said a special introductory session, "Solving Cryptogram Puzzles," will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 31. He said the session is free and open to the public. For more information, call him at 883-8759, 885-8701 or 236-2603. . . .

A JAMBOREE to benefit cerebral palsy victims will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Amherst Lodge 1942 of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, 550 North French Road, Amherst, according to James H. Sutton, a trustee of the fraternal organization. Entertainment and music will be provided by Yesterday For Now, Herbie C & The Honeybears, Buckskin & Calico, and Bob West and the Country Drifters. Tickets are $4. For more information, call Sutton at 691-3706 or the lodge at 691-4046. . . .

CORRECTION

David Steele, 31, of 52 Littell St., who police said drove the getaway car after a man was robbed Wednesday as he left the B-Kwik Market at 740 Tonawanda St., had his 6-year-old niece and a 3-year-old nephew in the back seat while the robbery victim pursued him in his car. The children were incorrectly identified in a story Thursday in The Buffalo News.