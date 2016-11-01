CHARLES E. HENSEL, DEVELOPER, EX-ALDERMAN

Services for Charles E. Hensel, 79, a developer and former alderman, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Hunt Funeral Home, River Street. Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery.

Hensel, of Broad Street, died Wednesday (Aug. 21, 1991) in Olean General Hospital after a monthlong illness.

He was elected to three two-year terms as Ward 2 alderman, beginning in 1976, and served three consecutive terms as Council president from 1978 to 1980.

He also served on the former Salamanca District Hospital Authority for four years, the Urban Renewal Agency and the Board of Public Utilities.

Hensel was currently in his sixth year as chairman of the Salamanca Housing Authority.

In 1953, Hensel began development of the Broad Street Plaza. He also was a partner in A & H Auto, selling Hudson and Ford automobiles for 20 years.

After retiring in 1974, he worked several years in Springville selling automobiles and continued to develop real-estate holdings in Salamanca as president of Hensel Enterprises.

In 1956, as a director of the Salamanca Industrial Commission, he and other businessmen spearheaded a public subscription drive to bring a manufacturer of electronic resistors to the city.

He was a member of the Friends of the Salamanca Rail Museum and until last year was a conductor on rail excursions on the New York & Lake Erie Road in Gowanda. In the movie "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," he had a role as a conductor.

Hensel was a Cattaraugus County Democratic Party committeeman and member of the Salamanca City Democratic Committee, serving as vice chairman for six terms until last year.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy E. Marks Hensel; a daughter, Donna J. Snyder of Kill Buck; a son, Rodney C. Hensel of Buffalo; four brothers, Verner, Arthur and Edward, all of New Port Richey, Fla., and Alvin of Cuba, N.Y.; four sisters, Clara Merrill of Benbrook, Texas, Inez Domes of Stuart, Fla., Viola Hogan of Winter Haven, Fla., and Irene Winship of New Port Richey, and a grandson.