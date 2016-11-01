3 SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING 8-MONTH FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

A man described by federal authorities as a major East Side drug dealer and another identified by the FBI as a Buffalo mob member were arraigned Wednesday on federal drug charges.

A third suspect, who served a prison term after a drug theft at a Buffalo auto repair shop led to the accidental killing of a Clarence woman, also was arraigned following the drug arrests.

FBI agents said the arrests came after an eight-month investigation involving the use of an informant who wore a recorder while he made drug buys and agents watched.

Arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Leslie Foschio were Ronald Williams, 42, of 126 Martha St.; Louis J. Sicurella, 54, of 12 Hertel Ave., and Anthony Marrale, 39, of 159 Heath St.

Foschio ordered all three held without bail pending hearings Friday on the government's request to hold them in preventive detention without bail until their trials.

G. Robert Langford, agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office, said Williams was a significant narcotics dealer on the East Side, and described Sicurella as a member of the Buffalo Mafia.

But Langford said agents had no evidence that mob members were supplying narcotics to the East Side, where drug-related violence has flared this summer.

"He was trying to make money on his own," Langford said of Sicurella.

Sicurella was arrested in Batavia Tuesday with 4.4 pounds of cocaine in his car, according to an affidavit filed by FBI agent Thomas Thurston.

His attorney, Samuel Marino, asked for low bail for Sicurella, who he said was disabled because of high blood pressure and other ailments. He also said Sicurella had not committed a crime in the past 26 years.

In 1965, Sicurella was arrested with John Sacco for burglary and grand larceny and was sentenced to seven years in the Attica Correctional Facility.

His cousin, Vincent Sicurella, also identified by the FBI as a mob member, was indicted last year on perjury charges in the attempted mob killing of Faust Novino in 1976.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul asked for preventive detention because the charges against each of the three men carry maximum penalties of more than 10 years, making it more likely that they may flee.

Williams, Hochul told the magistrate, is currently on lifetime parole for past drug convictions. Thurston's affidavit accused Williams of helping the FBI informant obtain heroin.

Agents seized a 1989 Jaguar and a 1987 Mercedes from Williams, which they said had been used in the drug transactions.

Marrale was accused of selling four ounces of cocaine to the undercover witness. Agents seized a 1985 Ford Bronco from him.

Marrale served several months in jail in 1988 for his role in the drug heist that led to the shooting of Theresa Surianello at American Auto Refinishers shop at 135 Tonawanda St.