ELVIS PRESLEY, THE ROCK 'N' ROLL STAR OF THE LIVING DEAD

IT'S THAT time of year again. The anniversary.

Fourteen years ago last Friday, the King fell off the throne -- literally. Elvis Presley collapsed in the bathroom at Graceland, never to revive.

Which is why a couple of Elvis impersonators brought their acts to Buffalo last weekend. Why Channel 29 on Thursday will show "The Elvis Files," which probes whether Elvis is really dead (to be followed by the stunning expose, "Is the Pope Indeed Catholic?"). Why, this week, Elvis will be sighted behind Burger King counters and in K mart aisles from Tupelo to Toledo. Why, in fact, a woman called the News recently, claiming to have heard Elvis on the radio.

"It was probably one of the impersonators, plugging his show in Buffalo," she was told.

"No, it was really Elvis," she said. "I'm sure of it."

I think it's time we stopped kidding ourselves.

It may be cultural sacrilege to say it, but I'm going to anyway: Enough of Elvis.

The fact is, Elvis was dead long before he toppled off of his Graceland commode.

By my calculations, Elvis kicked the bucket -- creatively speaking -- about 30 years ago.

That's right. His main contribution the last 15 years of his life was to support the sequin industry.

After exiting the Army in 1960, Gladys' boy made a bunch of bad flicks and a slew of worse records ("Do the Clam" and "Queenie Wahine's Papaya" spring to mind). When Elvis had his ducktail shorn upon enlistment, it symbolized a creative emasculation: From swivel-hipped, sensual rocker to dull, safe, beside-the-point relic. Elvis couldn't have gone down the chute any faster if it were greased.

Searching for decent Elvis tunes after 1960 is like mine-sweeping a beach for silver dollars. You may turn up a few, but on the whole the endeavor isn't too rewarding.

True, he resurrected briefly in the late '60s. He reprised the old act for a TV special and returned to Memphis for a decent, albeit schlocky, album (in which he pronounced the word "ghetto" like some long-closeted spinster). But soon after it was on to Vegas and ever more powerful pharmaceuticals. Buddy, can you spare a 'lude?

Most of our enduringly fascinating cultural icons -- Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, Jimi Hendrix -- lived fast and flamed out before the worry lines set in. They remain eternally young, frozen in time, which is part of their appeal.

Elvis, oddly, remains in the collective imagination despite a lengthy dissipation. He got fat, wore garish jump suits, forgot lyrics on stage and added karate kicks to his act. He not only betrayed himself but, often, ripped off the fans who came to see him.

Maybe that was OK for the post-June-Cleaver housewives and jowly guys in polyester pants. But it wasn't rock 'n' roll and it wasn't the stuff that launched his comet into the night.

A 1955 live recording at the Louisiana Hayride is as eye-opening as his famous mid-'50s sides for Sun Records. Backed by just bass and guitar, Presley sounds like an eerie echo out of the back-country hills. His mid-pitched cry wasn't country, wasn't blues and wasn't R & B -- although it had elements of each. Hearing this stuff is like being present at the genesis of rock 'n' roll.

Perplexed, folks back then called him the Hillbilly Cat. What he was, really, was youth incarnate and sexuality personified -- the flag-bearer of a rebellion against all that was dull and conformist and stifling in post-war America.

Chuck Berry had a new country/blues thing going, and Little Richard took R & B to a different place. But it was Elvis, partly by reason of complexion, who hit like a typhoon.

Even then, though, the seeds of his demise were planted. His manager, Tom Parker, wanted to make money, not art. Visions of Hollywood danced in Elvis' head, like so much rotten fruit. He yearned to croon like Dean Martin. RCA undercut his raw sensuality and made him safe for suburban living rooms. The '60s passed him by.

By the mid '70s, he was slurring words, mouthing racist remarks and inhaling Twinkies. The emperor -- er, King -- wasn't wearing any clothes.

Which is why one prefers to think of Elvis before the Army and Hollywood and RCA and Vegas got their claws into him. Pure, simple, unique.

So, if you happen to spot a bloated, heavy-lidded figure with long sideburns behind the counter of a Burger King this week, do us all a favor. Just leave him alone.

Maybe, just maybe, he'll go away quietly.