EX-MEMBER OF TEMPTATIONS JAILED

Eddie Kendricks, a former Temptations singer, was briefly jailed here for the second time in three months on charges of failing to pay child support to his former wife. He was freed after posting a $1,000 bond.

According to court documents, Kendricks owed his former wife $35,000 in overdue child support, which the judge ordered him to pay beginning in June in $1,000 increments each month. Kendricks' son is in his mid-20s.

In June, Kendricks was arrested at the funeral of former Temptation David Ruffin and charged with failing to pay a former girlfriend for support of another child.