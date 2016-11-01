2 ON SCHOOL BOARD DOUBT LAWYER'S EFFORTS

Detroit lawyer Aubrey V. McCutcheon Jr. has represented the Buffalo Board of Education in the federal school desegregation case for 15 years.

But two School Board members question whether McCutcheon, a dedicated proponent of desegregation, is carrying out board directives to seek an end to the case.

James W. Comerford Jr., the board's president, said he wants to question McCutcheon when the board meets Aug. 21 and predicts a "stormy session."

The board's resolution directed McCutcheon to ask the court to rescind the Aug. 8, 1980, affirmative-action hiring order, to modify the requirement for racial balance in schools and to "dismiss the case against the board."

"Is he (McCutcheon) representing the board?" asked Comerford, who is considered a close ally of Mayor Griffin. "I don't think he is. He told us many months ago that if he was not representing the majority opinion on the board, he would resign."

"I don't believe there is any dispute between me and the majority of the board," said McCutcheon, who was hired during the administration of the late Superintendent Eugene T. Reville.

McCutcheon said he fully has carried out instructions of the board delivered during executive sessions.

Mozella Richardson, Central District board member, sees the criticism of McCutcheon as motivated by a desire to turn back the clock.

"It's a move toward getting out of the desegregation case and to go back to things the way they were before," she said.

But David B. Kelly, an at-large board member who wants to end the case, suggests McCutcheon is acting against board policy by opposing city efforts to dismiss the 1980 hiring order. Kelly said the board voted in late 1989 to seek to dismiss the hiring order and the case in its entirety.

The city also made similar motions, and McCutcheon challenged the city's standing to do that, Kelly said.

"I don't think he was representing us," Kelly said.

The dispute appears to focus, in part, on what the board told McCutcheon to do in five executive sessions. But what was said during those sessions is committed to memory only. No one keeps minutes, according to James M. Kane, administrative assistant to the superintendent.

McCutcheon, reached by telephone in San Francisco last week, said that during the executive sessions the board told him to seek federal court direction on what remains to be done to achieve full desegregation so that the board can complete compliance with the court order.

Kelly says the resolution that the board approved Dec. 6, 1989, during an open meeting spells out what the board wants. That resolution does not, however, mention the original 1976 desegregation order.