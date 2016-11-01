MRS. KRYGIER

Kimberly Jennifer King, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David J. King Sr. of Orchard Park, became the bride of Todd Andrew Krygier, a member of the Hartford Whalers hockey team, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Full Gospel Tabernacle. The Rev. Thomas F. Reid performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roman J. Krygier Sr. of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

A reception was given in Ramada Renaissance Hotel before the newly married couple left for Hawaii. They will make their home in Hartford, Conn.

The bride was graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from University at Buffalo.

The bridegroom is a graduate of University of Connecticut, where he is working for a master's degree in business administration.