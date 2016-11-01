SAFETY ON DISPLAY FOR RAIL CROSSINGS N. TONAWANDA EXHIBIT AIMS TO ENHANCE YOUTH AWARENESS

Playing chicken with a 10,000-ton locomotive is a dangerous way to test one's mettle.

That's one of the messages Conrail is hoping to get across to local youngsters through its Highway Grade Crossing Safety Exhibit on display at Canal Fest in North Tonawanda.

Erie County Legislator Charles M. Swanick, D-Kenmore, arranged for the exhibit in response to a series of railroad-related deaths and injuries in the Buffalo area in March.

The exhibit is part of Conrail's Operation Lifesaver, which was brought to Buffalo-area schools this year after the accidents along local Conrail tracks.

"We did a week in Buffalo schools the last week in May," said Don Lubinsky, a Conrail spokesman. "We do similar programs in 13 states along the East Coast from Chicago to West Virginia and Kentucky."

Youngsters, he said, need to be taught the

same respect for railroad property that they would have for major highways.

"If you live on a main highway, the first thing you would do is teach your kids to stay away from the highway," Lubinsky said. "Well, a railroad train is much bigger than most trucks and takes a lot longer to stop."

He said the number of accidents on Conrail tracks has decreased sharply since the company introduced its public education program in 1972. Conrail reported 5,928 grade crossing accidents in 1989, compared with 8,546 in 1981.

The Buffalo area experienced a rash of railroad-related deaths and injuries this spring. Among those were the March 16 death of a 38-year-old woman, whose car was struck by a Conrail train at a private crossing in Alden, and serious injuries suffered the same day by a 10-year-old boy who fell beneath a train near Amherst and Tonawanda streets in Buffalo. A 13-year-old Buffalo boy was killed March 24 when he slipped while trying to hitch a ride on a Norfolk & Western train.

Conrail police union officers have contended that injuries and deaths in railroad trespassing incidents are on the rise since Conrail has cut back the number of its security officers from 19 to eight.

City of Tonawanda Police Chief Edward Ringler, who was among the first visitors to the exhibit Friday, said his department is tough on railroad trespassers. He said youngsters' playing on railroad tracks has resulted in seven deaths and a couple of amputations in the city in the last 15 years.

"We have a no-tolerance policy," Ringler said. "If you get caught on them (the tracks), you get arrested."

The program is designed to educate not only school-age youngsters, but also bicyclists and motorists who may be tempted to dodge a speeding train at a railroad crossing.

"People think a train, like a car, can stop on a dime," Lubinsky said. "They couldn't be more wrong."

The point is illustrated effectively inside Conrail's 45-foot-long mobile exhibit vehicle, to be parked at Sweeney and Main streets until at least 4 p.m. today. Inside the truck is a state-of-the-art safety exhibit outfitted with working grade-crossing lights, computer quizzes and videotapes.

Through a multiple-choice computer game, visitors learn that a freight train with 150 cars traveling at 50 mph requires 1 1/2 miles to stop.

Lubinsky informs youngsters that a mile is about 17 football fields. "That's a long way to stop," he said.

In a more graphic vein, the exhibit also includes videotapes of actual and simulated accidents involving trains and motor vehicles.

A video simulation shows a grade-crossing accident from a locomotive engineer's point of view. Visitors get to work the controls and try to stop the train before it hits a motorist trying to beat the train across the tracks.

Swanick, a former Conrail engineer, knows firsthand the panic an engineer feels when a motorist or a youngster tries to challenge a multiple-ton locomotive.

"There's nothing sadder than for an engineer to see this car coming, and he puts the train in emergency, locking everything up, and he knows there's not a damn thing he can do," he said.