JURY ACQUITS MAN IN SHOOTING
A man who admitted shooting the man accused of killing his son was acquitted of attempted murder charges by a jury that said he had acted in self-defense.
After four days of deliberations, a jury Friday found Jose Dominguez guilty only of illegal possession of a gun in the Jan. 22 shooting on the steps of the Bronx County Courthouse.
Dominguez's son, Benjamin, 19, was shot to death at a party on March 3, 1990. Jose Roman, 26, was charged with the murder.
On Jan. 22, as Roman arrived for a pretrial hearing, Dominguez, 45, pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and wounded Roman in the back, then fled.
Dominguez's defense was that he felt threatened by Roman who once opened his coat on the courthouse steps, displayed a gun and made a gesture as if reaching for the weapon.
Dominguez also cited a drive-by shooting last October in which his other son, Jose, 21, narrowly avoided injury. Three other people were wounded, and Roman has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Share this article