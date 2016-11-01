JURY ACQUITS MAN IN SHOOTING

A man who admitted shooting the man accused of killing his son was acquitted of attempted murder charges by a jury that said he had acted in self-defense.

After four days of deliberations, a jury Friday found Jose Dominguez guilty only of illegal possession of a gun in the Jan. 22 shooting on the steps of the Bronx County Courthouse.

Dominguez's son, Benjamin, 19, was shot to death at a party on March 3, 1990. Jose Roman, 26, was charged with the murder.

On Jan. 22, as Roman arrived for a pretrial hearing, Dominguez, 45, pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and wounded Roman in the back, then fled.

Dominguez's defense was that he felt threatened by Roman who once opened his coat on the courthouse steps, displayed a gun and made a gesture as if reaching for the weapon.

Dominguez also cited a drive-by shooting last October in which his other son, Jose, 21, narrowly avoided injury. Three other people were wounded, and Roman has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.