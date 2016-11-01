CROATIAN DELEGATION JOINS IN URGING U.S. TO AID INDEPENDENCE WASHINGTON DEMONSTRATION HELD

While their Croatian brothers fight half way around the world in Yugoslavia, 60 members from Our Lady of Bistrica Catholic Church joined 12,000 supporters Friday in Washington, D.C., to demonstrate for the republic's independence from Yugoslavia.

"It was a good showing," said the Rev. Chris Coric, pastor of the Lackawanna church. "They demonstrated to the United States government and United States for the Croatian cause."

Supporters want the United States and other Western countries to recognize the government of Croatia, which declared its independence June 25, he said.

Croatia has not been an independent nation since the early 12th century when it was annexed by the Hungarian empire.

The group from the local church, led by the Rev. Zarko Mula and Monsignor Stephen Lackovic, now retired, was expected to return home at 1 a.m. today.

Members of the 74-year-old parish have gathered every evening to listen to updates of the situation. An hourlong radio program in Croatian and English originates in South Bend, Ind., at 8 p.m. and can be picked up on shortwave-band radios, Father Coric said.

About a third of the families in the parish have relatives in Croatia, but so far none have been reported killed in the fighting there, said Father Coric, who came to the United States in 1967 as part of a student exchange between seminaries.

His mother, brother and sister remain in Yugoslavia.

Father Coric said he saw suppression by Yugoslavia's communist regime firsthand during a mandatory military stint in 1963.

He recalled a talk focusing on the Catholic Church's role during World War II and his disagreement with statements of blame placed on a Croatian cardinal. Military officers reprimanded him when he expressed his opinion, he said.

"They wanted to scare me. They gave me two days (in prison)," he recounted. "I was lucky. Another (objector) got three years."

His interrogators also tried to get him to denounce his vocation in the church.

Father Coric visits his home country every year and hopes to be able to make the trip in August.

The Lackawanna parish is mostly Croatian and includes about 300 families, he said. He has been at the parish for the last 13 years and pastor since 1981.