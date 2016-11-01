DOCTOR TELLS OF HAVING AIDS VIRUS 4 AREA HOSPITALS PLAN TO NOTIFY PATIENTS TREATED BY EMERGENCY ROOM PHYSICIAN

An emergency room doctor who worked at four area hospitals has told his most-recent employer he was infected with the AIDS virus, and thousands of his patients will be notified they may have been exposed to the virus.

Whether any patients have been infected was not known. But health officials said the chances of the doctor transmitting the virus to a patient were extremely remote.

Dr. Neal Rzepkowski is believed to have tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus in 1985. HIV causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome, but a diagnosis of HIV infection does not necessarily mean an individual has AIDS or any of its symptoms.

Rzepkowski, of Lily Dale in Chautauqua County, had worked for Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for 15 months before he voluntarily came forward with the information about his infection. He stopped working there two weeks ago, a hospital official said.

At various times over the last few years, Rzepkowski also worked part time at Westfield Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst, health officials said.

Officials at Brooks Memorial and the other hospitals are trying to contact the patients and staff who came into contact with the doctor and are establishing hot lines for patients to call for information, counseling and HIV tests.

The hot lines are 679-9363 for Brooks Memorial and 887-4430 for Millard Fillmore. The Millard Fillmore line will not be in operation until later today. Until then, patients are advised to call the hospital switchboards, 887-4600 at the Buffalo location and 688-3100 in Amherst.

Westfield Memorial also is establishing a hot line, but the number was not available late Thursday.

"The potential for transmitting the disease in this case is virtually non- existent," said Richard H. Ketcham, president of Brooks Memorial. "There has never been a documented case of AIDS coming from any health-care worker in any hospital anywhere in the United States."

Ketcham declined to elaborate on the case Thursday, saying he and Rzepkowski would provide more details today. Other health officials said the hospital decided to delay announcement of the case because it needed time to train telephone operators for the hot line.

Ketcham would not say how many patients and employees at Brooks Memorial are involved, but one hospital source estimated 4,200 people would be notified by mail.

Rzepkowski worked at the two Millard Fillmore hospitals for 13 eight-hour shifts in 1988, seeing about 300 emergency room patients.

Jan R. Jennings, Millard Fillmore president, who was notified of the situation Wednesday by state public health officials, termed the risk of exposure low because nurses and surgeons are more likely to perform invasive procedures on patients.

The hospital, nonetheless, plans to notify the patients by mail.

"Our greatest concern is not creating unnecessary alarm," Jennings said.

Officials said all four hospitals followed standard infection-control measures in which health-care workers treat the blood and other body fluids of all patients as though they are dangerous.

"There's no reason to think anyone would be infected from contact with the physician in this incident because there was no breakdown in infection control at the hospitals," said Peter Slocum, state Health Department spokesman.

Although health officials downplayed the potential risk to patients and co-workers, they said they feared news of the case may unduly panic people and stretch the hospitals' ability to handle telephone calls and AIDS tests.

"The risk is remote, but we have a potentially explosive situation of alarming the public without the resources to handle it," said Ronald Silverio, executive director of AIDS Community Services.

The case comes in the wake of the federal government's publication July 15 of new guidelines for doctors and dentists infected with the AIDS virus.

The guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta recommend that health-care workers who perform seriously invasive procedures voluntarily undergo tests for the viruses that cause AIDS and hepatitis B, particularly when sharp instruments are used in parts of the body where space is confined or visibility poor.

The guidelines also recommend that they stop practicing those procedures unless they receive permission from a medical review panel.

The guidelines specifically exclude mandatory testing.

AIDS is transmitted by exposure to infected blood, semen, and vaginal and cervical secretions. It is considered fatal.

About 6,400 of the 182,834 AIDS cases reported to the government since 1981 have involved health-care workers. Federal officials documented the only known case of a health-care worker who transmitted the AIDS virus to patients about a year ago.

A Florida dentist who died last year is believed to have infected five of his patients. How he transmitted the virus is not known, although authorities say evidence points to poor infection-control measures, including the use of contaminated equipment.

The Medical Society of New York State recently recommended making tests for the AIDS virus available without the need for a medical consent form and classifying AIDS as a sexually transmissible disease, which would allow doctors to require a test if they believe a patient is infected.

But the Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, in May upheld the state's privacy protections for AIDS patients and rejected the doctors' arguments.