COMPETITORS FACE LAKE'S PUZZLES

The patterning puzzle persists.

Lake Ontario salmonids frequently move over identifiable structures and fixed, near-shore depths, but many Lake Erie species of fish are calling for some detective work.

Walleye schools moved in from Pennsylvania waters this week, but entrants in the Lake Erie International have mixed reports on the four species sought for this contest: walleye, bass, salmon and trout.

While walleye numbers have been down, smallmouth bass regulars say this is a banner bass year. Also, fisheries professionals in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio have received rave reports of salmon and trout -- particularly steelhead trout.

Experts suggest trying for other species as well as walleye in the LEI. Note that entrants must register for both the contest and the additional "Cash Bash" winnings one day in advance of fishing, which begins Saturday and continues for nine days.

Lake Erie

Mike Walczak of Alden, along with Ron Climenhaga of Alden and Jack Harsch of Hamburg, put the right walleye numbers together Wednesday. Trolling out from the breaks off Brocton Shoals, the trio took a limit of 15 fish -- plus a 7 1/2 -pound steelhead -- in the 2 1/2 - to 7 1/2 -pound range.

Walczak kept on a westerly course, running smaller green Hot 'N Tots on downrigs set at 55 feet and lures running some 200 feet behind the weights. All but one of the walleye came in on the deeper settings moved along at speeds of 2.8-3.1 mph. Spoons -- in all the popular finishes and decorations -- could not connect during the peak period: 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Niagara River

Bass anglers should set aside Aug. 3 for the Niagara River Anglers Association's Bass Classic. This year, fishing will include the waters of Lakes Erie and Ontario, along with the upper and lower Niagara. Check with Dan Daul at Mark's Tackle (285-7255) for complete details.

Lower river smallmouths have been taking small grass crabs from the power plant up to the Whirlpool access area. Drifting a spinner-and worm draws walleye results for most hours of the day.

Lake Ontario

Bigger kings have become a prime target despite the abundance of lake trout along the deep edges.

Favorable Chinook salmon reports have come from Point Breeze to Fort Niagara, with many fish exceeding 30 pounds. Trollers move between the 60- to 100-foot drop-offs to suspended depths over 150-200 feet. Dodger-and-squids (green or yellow) and plain spoons (black with orange or raspberry) get results. Steelhead and brown trout numbers are mixed, with both trout appearing between releases from kings and lakers.

Absent, still, are shoreline catches of yellow perch. Warming waters have moved bass farther from shore, but live bait and artificials can reach them at depths of 15-25 feet.

Inland Lakes

Conesus/Silver -- Both lakes sport extremes: big northern pike and bottom-bumping bass. Pike have been few but large; bass seek out depths of 12-20 feet when bottom cruising. Big minnows (stillfishing) or bigger stickbaits (trolling) bring in pike; crankbaits, spinnerbaits and especially a well-placed purple rubber worm will arouse bass.

Chautauqua -- Boaters troll along whatever weed lines still remain following the weed spraying in the south basin. Bass and walleye vie for most popular, with bass still holding along deeper weeds in the south basin but more walleye activity at and above the bridge crossing at Bemus Point and Stow.

A black jig fixed with a 2-inch segment of night crawler outdoes a worm harness most times along weed edges in the north basin, near Prendergast, Mission Meadows, Warner Bar and Long Point.

Crappies -- mostly whites -- can sometimes be found in pocket schools suspended around weeds. Unusual for this time of the year, medium-sized (8- to 10-inch) crappie catches have brought boaters back for repeat outings.