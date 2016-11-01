PHILHARMONIC PAY PLAN STRIKES SOME SOUR NOTES

The picture of unity that accompanied the release Wednesday of an interim survival plan for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was shattered today as several musicians complained that they would suffer unfair pay cuts while others received raises.

They said the blueprint for survival is instead "so divisive that it may destroy (the Philharmonic) as a respected world class orchestra."

A lawsuit may be filed to stop the plan's implementation, said a lawyer for six of the dissidents.

A press release signed by 10 musicians -- concertmaster Charles Haupt and nine principals -- contended that a $479,000 reduction in the orchestra payroll proposed by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Stabilization Committee to help balance the orchestra budget would be borne entirely by musicians who are paid over union scale, while those not above scale are in line for pay hikes.

The committee "has chosen to try to balance the BPO budget on the backs of the over-scale musicians," the press release said.

Other principals may join the backlash, said Patrick Wesp, who represents Haupt, associate concertmaster Harry Taub, assistant concertmaster Angsar Aylward and three others.

"I think they may be contemplating legal action," Wesp said.

The dissidents charged that the plan put forth by the Stabilization Committee, which includes three orchestra members, contradicts the earlier recommendations of an American Symphony Orchestra League consulting team that studied the Philharmonic's fiscal problems.

In its report, the Stabilization Committee said 39 of the 82 orchestra members are paid above scale as a result of side deals struck with manage

ment over the years, while the remaining musicians labor at wages that lag behind those of comparable American orchestras.

There is "no rhyme or reason" as to who is paid over scale and to what extent, said committee chairman

Maryann S. Freedman.

The group proposed limiting the number of players who earn extra wages to the concertmaster and 12 principals, and cutting the amounts they receive over scale.

On the other hand, section players who currently are paid at scale would

receive raises under the stabilization plan, the dissidents said.

Rather than implement the consultants report, which termed it "essential that all elements of the Philharmonic begin to work together" to put aside "the pervasive feelings of animosity and mistrust that have developed in this organization," the stabilization plan would do the opposite by imposing "inequitable" pay cuts, they argued.

The press release said the plan reflects "the private agenda of a few individuals on the Stabilization Committee who are solely interested in achieving greater equality within the orchestra at the expense of their mandated goal."

Those individuals want "to pay all musicians on a more or less equal basis without regard to their duties, their talents or the dictates of a market economy," the statement added.

Although no names were mentioned, the criticism was aimed at the musicians on the committee -- Frances Morgante, chairman of the musicians' negotiating committee, Don Miller and Richard Kay.

The dissidents claimed that Ms. Morgante, who said musicians voted "overwhelmingly" Monday to support the stabilization report, had in fact conducted "an unsupervised ballot and refused to release the actual vote tally or verify the count.

"At this point the committee is trying to claim victory despite a violation of democratic principles and past practice within the orchestra."

Contrary to assertions by Ms. Freedman and Ms. Morgante that the better-paid musicians are unlikely to leave if the stabilization plan is implemented, "not only would talented musicians depart the orchestra but the BPO would have trouble recruiting talented musicians due to the gutting of principal salaries," the group warned.

Questioned about possible defections during the Stabilization Committee press conference Wednesday in the Central library, Ms. Freedman said the risk was worthwhile.

"I hope (the musicians') commitment to Western New York is such that they'll be willing to tighten the belt for a year. It's a risk that has to be taken."

Musicians who signed the press release, in addition to Haupt, Taub and Aylward, were principal second violin Marilynn Kregal, associate principal second violin Jules Kovah, principal timpanist Jesse Kregal, associate principal double bass Roger Macchiaroli, principal flute John Burgess, principal bassoon Nelson Dayton and principal trumpet David Kuehn.