VINCENT CHIARENZA SR., FORMER FALLS OFFICIAL

Vincent Chiarenza Sr., former deputy director of public works for the City of Niagara Falls, died Sunday (July 21, 1991) in Niagara Falls Nursing Home.

Chiarenza, 86, was born in Grotte, Sicily, and came to Niagara Falls in 1921.

He worked for the city for 37 years, retiring in 1970.

He was instrumental in securing permanent and summer employment for young people with the City of Niagara Falls.

Chiarenza was a member of the Cristoforo Colombo Society and a founder and past president of the Umberto Nobile Society. He was active in the Republican Party, serving on the City Republican Committee for more than 30 years.

Survivors include three sons, Charles, Lawrence and Vincent Jr.; four daughters, Carol Donato of Lewiston, Grace Petrozzi, Florence Cheff and Mae Minucci; 22 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Tronolone Place and Pine Avenue, following prayers at 8:45 in the M.J. Colucci and Son Funeral Home, 468 19th St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.