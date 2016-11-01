STEVENS AVENUE WOMAN BEATEN BY YOUNG INTRUDER

A young man broke into a woman's Stevens Avenue home this morning and beat her with an unknown object, she told Genesee Station police.

The woman, 31, said the suspect entered the apartment through a bedroom window about 2:45 a.m., hit her over the head and then ran from the house.

She told police she recognized her assailant as a neighborhood youth. The woman suffered a cut and was treated in Erie County Medical Center. Her condition was unavailable.

The motive for the attack was unclear, police said.