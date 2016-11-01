SCOZZAFAVA TO ADDRESS CHAMBER BREAKFAST FORUM

Niagara County Social Services Commissioner Louis B. Scozzafava will speak at the Chamber of Commerce's "Eggs and Issues" breakfast forum at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Cafe on the Green Restaurant at the Niagara County Golf Course off Davison Road.

Scozzafava will offer an overview on social services and follow up on a speech he made in May on the county experiencing "an explosion" of welfare recipients "from thousands of miles away." For reservations, call the Chamber office.