MOVE OVER, MEAT DISHES WITH SUMMER IN FULL SWING, WHY NOT MAKE VEGETABLES YOUR MAIN COURSE?

THERE IS no reason to relegate vegetables to side-dish status, least of all during the summer months when home garden plots and farm market tables are spilling over with fat red tomatoes, golden-budded ears of corn on the cob, smooth-fleshed summer squash and pungent green herbs.

Take advantage of these offerings, whether turning beans or zucchini into the simplest of sautes, or lightly sprinkling asparagus with herbs and oil, or tossing a salad with a blizzard of colorful, chopped bell peppers.

Here are some other, rather more elaborate, ideas for summer's bounty of vegetables.

SUMMER HOLIDAY RICE SALAD

1 cup Arborio rice OR long-grain rice

1 large tomato, cored and diced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, seeded, white membranes removed, and diced

1/2 regular cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1/2 cup finely diced mozzarella

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed

12 Kalamata olives, pitted and quartered

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

10 fresh mint leaves, chopped

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons lemon juice

Cook the rice in a generous amount of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain in a colander and run cold water over the rice to stop the cooking. Let the rice drain thoroughly.

When the rice is dry, place it in a shallow serving bowl and add the prepared vegetables, mozzarella, capers, olives, and herbs. Drizzle the olive oil over the salad, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Toss well. Add the lemon juice and toss again. Correct the seasonings. Let the salad rest for at least 15 minutes before serving to let the flavors come together. Makes 4 servings.

SUMMER VEGETABLE STEW

6 ounces green beans OR yellow wax beans

Salt

2 medium tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons mixed fresh herbs, such as marjoram, basil, thyme and savory

1 lemon

2/3 tablespoon virgin olive oil

1 small yellow or red onion, thinly sliced

2 small red or yellow bell peppers, thinly sliced

2 green or yellow patty pan squash halved and sliced

2 zucchini or crookneck squash, halved and cut in 2-inch lengths

5 to 6 mushrooms, quartered

About 1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons butter

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Freshly ground black pepper

Cut beans in 3-inch lengths. Blanch them in boiling salted water a few minutes or until just tender. Scoop out beans and plunge into ice water until cool. Drain and set aside.

Put tomatoes in same water for 10 seconds. Remove, peel and cut in half. Squeeze out seeds and cut into bite-size wedges. Cut a zest from the lemon with a vegetable peeler. Reserve rest of lemon. Chop garlic with half the herbs and lemon zest.

In a large, wide pan (a wok is perfect),heat oil over low to moderate heat. Add onion and half the garlic-herb mixture. Cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add peppers, squash and mushrooms. Add half the water and salt, and cook 5 minutes or until vegetables have just begun to soften. (Add more water if liquid evaporates.) Add beans and tomatoes and cook until warmed all the way through. Stir in butter, juice of half the lemon and remining herb mixture. Raise heat slightly and shake pan to combine all juices. Taste for salt and add pepper to taste. Makes 2 to 4 servings.

CURRIED CORN AND TOMATOES

6 ears corn

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 cup peeled, seeded and diced ripe tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon salt

Using a knife, cut the kernels from the cobs. There should be about 3 cups.

Melt the butter in a frying pan; add onion and curry powder. Saute briefly until onion wilts. Add corn, tomatoes and salt. Stir and cover. Cook for about 5 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

VEGETARIAN CLUB SANDWICH

2 red bell peppers

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

15 to 20 Greek black olives, pitted

12 sandwich-size slices of sourdough bread

Baba ganough, recipe below

8 leaves arugula or other peppery greens

2 cucumbers, peeled and cut julienne

2 avocados, peeled and sliced

2 tomatoes, sliced

1/4 cup equal parts Pommery or coarse-grain mustard and mayonnaise

Roast peppers in a 500-degree oven until blistered and blackened all over. Put them in a plastic bag until cooled. Remove skin and seeds and cut into strips. Combine 1/2 cup olive oil and black pepper. Set aside.

Puree olives and remaining oil into a paste. Set aside.

Spread 4 slices bread with baba ganough. Top with arugula and red peppers. Spread black pepper oil on one side of 4 slices bread and olive puree on the other. Place bread on top of peppers. Top with cucumbers, avocados and tomatoes. Spread 4 remaining slices of bread with mustard mayonnaise mixture. Place on top of sandwich. Makes 4 sandwiches.

BABA GANOUGH

1 large eggplant, about 1 3/4 pounds

2 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon pureed garlic

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

Dash of Tabasco

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat broiler. Place eggplant on baking sheet and broil, turning until charred all over and softened, about 40 minutes. Set aside to cool. Peel and chop, reserving liquid. Put in a bowl and mix in remaining ingredients. Serve with Vegetarian Club Sandwich at room temperature.

GRILLED SKEWERED VEGETABLES

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1/2 pound butternut squash

16 small boiling onions

3 medium zucchini

8 plump shiitake mushrooms

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 sprigs or more thyme, leaves chopped

3 sprigs or more rosemary, leaves chopped

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

Remove core, seeds and white membranes of peppers and cut into 1-inch squares. Peel, seed and cut squash into 1-inch chunks. Blanch onions and squash in boiling water 2 minutes. Drain. Peel onions. Trim ends of zucchini and cut into 1-inch chunks. Cut off and discard stems of mushrooms. Brush dirt off mushrooms.

Put vegetables in a bowl with remaining ingredients. Toss well and let marinate at least 1 hour or overnight. Thread vegetables onto 8 skewers. Grill over medium heat, turning to cook evenly. Brush with remaining marinade. Makes 4 servings.