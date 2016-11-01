GIVE SABAN HIS DUE

I agree with the premise of Larry Felser's column of July 15 regarding the inevitable debates over selections to various Halls of Fame.

I further agree that the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame is lacking names of several deserving candidates. However, the most worthy individual is missing from his list. Lou Saban should have been one of the first names enshrined.

While most people think of a vagabond coach with a resume as long as your arm, Lou Saban led the Buffalo Bills to their first two championships. Also, he recognized the value of O.J. Simpson, utilized his previously misused talent and brought the Bills back to respectability in the mid-'70s. This, in turn, propelled O.J. to the Hall of Fame.

GREG LOMBARDO

Hamburg