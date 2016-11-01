A FEW UPCOMING EVENTS OF INTEREST

The Three Rivers Regatta is scheduled Aug. 1 to 5 at Point State Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., where the city's three rivers (the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela) come together. There will be various kinds of boat races, hot-air balloon races, concerts, etc. Write to the Pittsburgh Convention and Visitors Bureau, Suite 514, Four Gateway Center, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222, or call (412) 281-7711.

The Fergus, Ont., Highland Games will be held Aug. 9 to 11, opening with a tattoo at 8 p.m. Aug. 11, featuring competitions and a Scottish concert on Aug. 10 and concluding Aug. 11 with the World Musclepower Championships. Most events are in Victoria Park. For tickets and information, write to P.O. Box 3, Fergus, Ont., Canada N1M 2W7, or call (519) 843-5140.

In New York, the 34th annual Attica Rodeo is on tap Aug. 2 to 4 at the Exchange Street Rodeo Grounds; call 762-8798. The 43rd annual ice dance competition will be held Aug. 8 to 10 at Lake Placid's Olympic Center; call (518) 523-2445. The Wings of Eagles Air Show is scheduled Aug. 17 and 18 at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo; call 243-0690.