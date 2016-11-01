BILLS NEEDLEPOINT LOGO AVAILABLE, BUT THE BEARS COUNTERPART IS NOT

A few weeks ago someone asked for a Chicago Bears logo done in plastic canvas needlepoint, and we have not been able to obtain that. The original letter said that after seeing the logo for the Bills, they wondered if we had a Bears logo. Well, it seems a lot of people never saw the original Bills logo, so we thought it worth repeating. You can make a wall hanging by using two pieces of canvas. Make the logo on the front piece, and use a straight stitch or slanted Gobelin stitch on the second piece. Then sew the two pieces together with an overcast stitch and sew on a small round hook for hanging.

The slanted Gobelin (pronounced like "go") stitch is a long diagonal stitch, except you skip a row of holes before going down through the next row of stitches.

The Continental stitch, which is used for the logo, is worked from right to left in rows of diagonal stitches. And the overcast stitch is used to stitch the two pieces together. Do this by holding pieces with wrong sides together and lining up the matching holes. Stitch through both pieces in each hole.

The piece shown in the picture is done in the traditional Bills colors of red, white and blue. The red runs through the middle of the buffalo; all darker areas are in navy blue, with white filling in the rest. Use a piece of canvas in a square of 53 holes in length and 51 holes across.

Bread flowers

A Buffalo reader writes: "I recently saw a picture of flowers made from bread, but there were no instructions given. Can you tell me how this is done?"

To make bread flowers, take 3 slices of white bread -- crusts removed -- and 3 tablespoons of white glue. Knead well with fingers until the texture is smooth and the mixture does not stick. Poster paint or food color may be used to tint some of the mixture for flower and leaves. Or they may be painted when complete.

Form each petal by shaping around your thumb, tapering the petal to a point. Pinch petals together at the base of the flower, enclosing wire for stem. Press dough mixture to the back of a real leaf to pick up vein markings. Enclose wire in dough for stem, shape and attach to flower.

How to make papier mache

Another reader asks for simple directions to make papier mache.

All you have to do is mix flour and water to the consistency of thin pancake batter. To this add strips of paper that have been soaked in water and then the moisture squeezed out. Remove strips from flour mixture and wrap around wire mold or use balls of papier mache as a starter for the shape desired.