DUNKIRK OKS $18.2 MILLION SCHOOL BUDGET; SPENDING PLAN IS UP 3.7 PERCENT, WILL INCREASE TAX RATES IN THE DISTRICT

The School Board Thursday unanimously approved an $18,227,286 budget for 1991-92, up 3.7 percent from this year's spending plan.

Tax rates are estimated at $46.01 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for the city, an increase of $2.97; $39.38 for the Town of Dunkirk, up $2.53, and $39.94 for the Town of Sheridan, up $2.58.

The board also agreed to contract out for bus service for five years.

The district currently runs its own buses, but the garage is located at School Seven on Lake Shore Drive East which the district is planning to demolish and build a new school on the site.

The bus garage would have to be relocated because the site is not large enough for the the new school and the garage.

The board solicited bids on a transportation contract but received only one, from Laidlaw Transit Inc. of Fredonia, which has the contract for the Fredonia Central School District. The base bid was $278,929, with additions for field trips and charters. Annual increases were kept to 75 percent of the cost of living, according to a company official who was at the meeting.

After a 25-minute executive session, the board decided to award the contract. The board's fleet of 11 buses will be sold to the contractor. The 13 jobs involving transportation were abolished, and the employees will be given an opportunity to work for Laidlaw.

Six residents spoke at the meeting, which was attended by 50 residents. All those who spoke asked that the district retain operation of the transportation service.

Local control is necessary, William Schlichter of Main Street said, adding that the 13 jobs are good jobs that help people support their families.

With the decline of industry, the district is one of the few "good" employers left in the community, Joseph Sweeny, the president of the Dunkirk Teachers Association, said.

The district had been scheduled to negotiate with the drivers, Richard Maggio, a labor specialist with the Civil Service Employees Association, said. He later said the union may file an improper practice charge.

John Hollins, a mechanic for the buses, spoke for the drivers. He said the board had not come to the drivers to ask whether there were any ideas about saving money or what else could be done. Superintendent Terry Wolfenden said the District had spent $495,752 in 1989-90, which included the purchase of two buses. The 1990-91 expenditures are predicted to be $425,293 without the purchase of any buses. Two buses would be needed if the district were to continue handling transportation on its own.

The construction of a new bus garage was projected to cost from $250,000 to $350,000. Two new buses would add another $100,000, and a supervisor would be needed.

She projected the transportation contract would save about $1 million over the five-year period.

In other business, the board decided to take advantage of the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Cooperative Educational Services contract with Allegheny Environmental Services Inc. of Olean for the removal and disposal of hazardous wastes.

The board also awarded the Colman grant to a retired teacher to Joseph Parlato, who had taught social science at the high school, had been high school principal and superintendent.

The award will be $7,500 from the proceeds of a trust fund established through a bequest from the estate of William T. Colman.