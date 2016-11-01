UNDERSTANDING RATE VS. YIELD

"To earn the most on your personal investments, you should analyze not only interest rates, but whether the investment is compounded and, if so, how often," says the Empire Corporate Federal Credit Union, which provides financial services to 850 credit unions in New York. Always look at both the rate and yield on a fixed-income investment before making a choice, says Doug Young of Empire Corporate.

The interest rate is used to calculate interest earned. Once interest is paid into an account, the new balance of principal and interest earns more in the next interest payment period. That compounding effect means the actual yield will be higher than the stated interest rate. An advertised yield may be misleading if there is no guarantee that the initial rate will be paid on each payment period, he says. Generally, more frequent compounding means higher yields, he adds.