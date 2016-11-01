OUTWATER PARK POOL OPENS ON A REDUCED SCHEDULE

The pool at Outwater Memorial Park, threatened with closure earlier this year because of municipal budget deficits, opened with reduced hours Monday.

For the first time, swimmers had to pay a $1 a day "user fee" established by the Common Council earlier this month.

Mayor Thomas C. Rotondo Jr. said the fee is expected to produce "something like $2,000."

The money will be added to a $25,000 donation from the Benderson Development Corp. of Buffalo and other donations given the city by "individuals, businesses, civic and fraternal organizations that made it possible to keep the pool open," the mayor said.

"I don't have the exact total yet," Rotondo said, estimating "that more than $35,000 has been raised so far."

It costs "more than $50,000" to operate the pool for the summer, the mayor said.

New pool hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with senior citizens allowed exclusive use of the pool from 11 a.m. to noon each day. "Right now, we are curtailing the use hours. If all goes well, we may be able to extend that somewhat," the mayor said.

The pool will close Aug. 16.